Oct 2, 2017

Taking out the trash: the bad news released under the cloak of the grand finals

When better to bury news you might not want the public to know about than when there is a lot of football on?

Sally Whyte — Political reporter

Sally Whyte

Political reporter

Grand final weekend isn’t the time to make policy announcements that will set the national debate on its head. It is, however, the time to put out a press release you hope will get the briefest of mentions in the Saturday or Sunday papers — but only after 16 pages of sport coverage at the front of the paper. So what was supposed to pass unnoticed this weekend?

