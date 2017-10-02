Roarsome … Seven’s PR offensive … more free money, please …
Headline writers at Melbourne's two papers must have thought they had the perfect pun for Richmond's Saturday grand final win.
Oct 2, 2017
Headline writers at Melbourne's two papers must have thought they had the perfect pun for Richmond's Saturday grand final win.
Today in Media Files, the footy finals weekend has dominated the newspapers over the weekend, and Seven is using The Australian in a PR push.
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “Roarsome … Seven’s PR offensive … more free money, please …”
I hope 7 cop a beating for the sacking of young Amy. As a former HR operative, it disgusts me when I see HR working to protect the high up individuals from their questionable behaviours by sacking juniors rather than standing up for principles, like putting the claims of sexual harassment under closer scrutiny. The process that the HR operator followed was against all the current best practice.