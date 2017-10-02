Are Victoria and NSW really going to be forced to start fracking?
Is the Commonwealth Grants Commission about to force states like NSW and Victoria to let rip with fracking? Not quite. But it's an intriguing idea.
Oct 2, 2017
Are states that are reluctant to allow coal seam gas development about to be forced to let rip with fracking? Are we set for a showdown between NSW and Victoria, the two big CSG recalcitrants, and the federal government over GST allocation?
