And the Wankley goes to … The Sunday Telegraph, for making up a rainbow flag ban
Did you hear that the NRL banned rainbow flags from the grand final? You might have, but it's not true.
Oct 2, 2017
This weekend’s Sunday Telegraph was a bumper edition, with a 20-page wrap-around and glossy poster dedicated to yesterday’s NRL grand final. But it was the inside front page that’s earned the Tele a Wankley Award — Crikey‘s way of recognising egregious contributions to journalism.
2 thoughts on “And the Wankley goes to … The Sunday Telegraph, for making up a rainbow flag ban”
One of the problems is the pathetic commercial news outlets that regurgitate all their news from the morning papers, don’t do any work themselves, and don’t do any checking.
False Flag Operation by RagPaper – some papers should be pulped on publication. What a junk first page – people actually pay money for it?