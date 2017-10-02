Advocates in the No camp are chattering class elitists
The No campaign likes to portray itself as the enemy of the elites. Have a look at their backgrounds: they're all elites themselves.
They pose as tribunes of a silent majority of Australians, plucky insurgents against an officially sanctioned culture of Political Correctness, warriors for the common sense of ordinary Australians against a rainbow coalition hellbent on imposing an anti-religion, anti-heterosexual, anti-family agenda. But on closer examination, there’s one thing that No advocates have in common: they’re elites.
They’re not merely elites in the obvious sense that they are mostly old white males, the most privileged section of Western society. They are, literally, part of a sub-section of Australian society that virtually none of us will ever have access to.
Top-flight private schools, sandstone universities and colleges, long careers inside the Canberra bubble funded by taxpayers, high-profile media platforms on which to opine about public affairs, wealth, privilege and opportunity that few Australians will ever enjoy: the most prominent No advocates are characterised by exactly the qualities that used to be damned by the right as the hallmarks of an out-of-touch elite. Non-political figures like Kelly, Shelton and Latham are literally members of the much-derided “chattering classes” (a phrase stolen from that ultimate elitist snob, Auberon Waugh), once, and occasionally still, targeted by the News Corp commentariat.
The Yes campaign, which features the Prime Minister, senior ministers, the opposition, prominent corporations and sports and a number of media figures, is hardly non-elite. But only the No campaign’s figures routinely attack the “elites” among their opponents; only the likes of Abbott, Latham, Shelton and Kelly frame the debate as about some rebellion of humble, sensible working folk against out-of-touch elites trying to impose homosexuality on them. High time the elite nature of the anti-elitists was pointed out to them.
22 thoughts on “Advocates in the No camp are chattering class elitists”
A reply to some readers :
Referring to Oz as a Christian country:
“Of course it is. Just look at how many, many Christian church child abuse sufferers there are! And at how good Christians in law enforcement turned a blind eye if not a blatant wink to that terrible suffering for so very, very long.”
I’ve yet to witness a vessel being scuttled after a voyage on account of the incompetence of the Captain. Given that Commissions have identified “cover-ups” etc. I don’t recall anyone justifying the behaviour. However, consider Catholicism for a moment. Approximately 40% of the educational undertaking over the continent of Africa is Catholic funded and administrated. Some good does occur.
“Whether or not Australia is a Christian country is irrelevant. Laws are passed by parliament, put into effect by the executive and enforced by the judicicary” [sic].
As to the second sentence, as conveyed previously; in the main : yes; agreed. Yet, on this issue there is to be a (non-binding) postal vote. See my remark concerning North Korea (by way of an example). Is it a case of “go figure”?
As to the “type” of country that Australia is : the matter of religion could not be more germane. The beliefs (taking the widest use of the word) of the citizens defines any country.
The topic would not have been considered “table talk” just after WWII much less pre WWI. Perhaps there is an association between the decline in organised religious attendance, at least in the first world, and the “assention” of “gay rights”. I don’t know. With the ethos that exists in the 21st century one cannot but be embarrassed by the trials of Wilde or Turning et al. Nevertheless, inasmuch as it is a clear mockery of Christianity to entertain female priests it is open to any group to form their own religion (and receive the tax benefits); just refrain, for the sake of consistency to identify the religion as Christian; based upon Christianity the new religion might well be.
Similarly for marriage. Perhaps a “new” definition of union is required which does recognise domestic circumstances in a legal sense with “marriage” being retained for the (legal) union of a man and a woman.
“I’d like to endorse your hope that the sky-fairy brigade is dying off but there is a distressingly large lumpen rump who will cling to it, despite being wildly to their own disadvantage”
Agreed. To many (or most) facts are often inconvenient. Frankly, I don’t perceive the vote having any great bearing on the fabric of the country and hence I don’t care as to which way it goes. However, I do care about the consistency of political, legal and social institutions. While I do have some devout friends (of various religions) for the record I describe myself as an uncompromising atheist.
Returning to the article in question the point that Keane (may have) had in identifying either the salary or the high school of the nine listed persons escapes me utterly. Does he infer that those on large salaries and who attended either Catholic or Anglican or academic-orientated high schools are of necessity “no” voters ? I trust the dear gentleman will pardon the apparent attack of “thick” that seems to have encumbered me but “They’re not merely elites in the obvious sense that they are mostly old white males, the most privileged section of Western society. They are, literally, part of a sub-section of Australian society that virtually none of us will ever have access to.”
.mmm : are ALL “no” voters to be considered “part of a sub-section of Australian society that virtually none of us will ever have access to.” Apparently so : given the definitive tone of the assertion in the first place. Does the dictum imply that anyone from Brunswick or Liverpool or Redfurn will, equally of necessity, vote “yes”? Will “young white/black males vote yes (also)?
May I take the opportunity to refer readers to the initial section of my original post. Assigning rights to “everyone”, while appearing laudable, risks, in fact, a legal tyranny where no one has rights.
Enough said (or written) I think.