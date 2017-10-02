Advocates in the No camp are chattering class elitists
The No campaign likes to portray itself as the enemy of the elites. Have a look at their backgrounds: they're all elites themselves.
They pose as tribunes of a silent majority of Australians, plucky insurgents against an officially sanctioned culture of Political Correctness, warriors for the common sense of ordinary Australians against a rainbow coalition hellbent on imposing an anti-religion, anti-heterosexual, anti-family agenda. But on closer examination, there’s one thing that No advocates have in common: they’re elites.
They’re not merely elites in the obvious sense that they are mostly old white males, the most privileged section of Western society. They are, literally, part of a sub-section of Australian society that virtually none of us will ever have access to.
Top-flight private schools, sandstone universities and colleges, long careers inside the Canberra bubble funded by taxpayers, high-profile media platforms on which to opine about public affairs, wealth, privilege and opportunity that few Australians will ever enjoy: the most prominent No advocates are characterised by exactly the qualities that used to be damned by the right as the hallmarks of an out-of-touch elite. Non-political figures like Kelly, Shelton and Latham are literally members of the much-derided “chattering classes” (a phrase stolen from that ultimate elitist snob, Auberon Waugh), once, and occasionally still, targeted by the News Corp commentariat.
The Yes campaign, which features the Prime Minister, senior ministers, the opposition, prominent corporations and sports and a number of media figures, is hardly non-elite. But only the No campaign’s figures routinely attack the “elites” among their opponents; only the likes of Abbott, Latham, Shelton and Kelly frame the debate as about some rebellion of humble, sensible working folk against out-of-touch elites trying to impose homosexuality on them. High time the elite nature of the anti-elitists was pointed out to them.
