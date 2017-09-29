Tony Abbott thinks sport is just sport. We think he needs a history lesson.
Tony Abbott thinks politics should be kept out of sports. We're sure he would be horrified to find out about the entire history of sport.
Sep 29, 2017
In the aftermath of a change.org petition opposing a performance from the world’s least dangerous rapper and well-intentioned Grammy thief Macklemore at the upcoming NRL grand final, Tony Abbott made it clear that sports fans should be spared politicising of their big events. Sport is, after all, sport.
