High Court allows the government to spend its slush fund on just about any old bullshit
The court’s breezy willingness to let this bullshit exercise through the gate sets a dangerous, destructive precedent.
Sep 29, 2017
As you might have vaguely noticed, there’s this marriage equality postal survey thing going on currently and for the next, oh joy, six weeks. It’s happening because (a) Malcolm Turnbull has all the moral courage of a wet biscuit, and (b) the High Court says it’s legally fine. The latter part was pronounced by the court a while back without giving its reasons, due to the urgency of the need for the respectful debate to begin.
