EXCLUSIVE: Peter Dutton rewrites lyrics to Same Love, asks NRL if he can perform it at grand final
Dutton's version includes the lyric "I’d rather die than live in a gender-fluid world".
Sep 29, 2017
Australian Immigration Minister and noted disliker of marriage equality Peter Dutton has drafted new lyrics* to US rapper Macklemore’s hit song Same Love, in the hope the NRL might invite him to the grand final this Sunday to perform his own rendition at half time. You know, for balance.
When I was in the third grade I knew that I was straight
Cos I read the bible, my father was, and I called my friends “mate”
I told my mum, look of pride on my face
She’s like “Pete, you’ll be a Cabinet minister someday”
Yeah I guess she had a point, didn’t she?
Can tell I’m hetero by the shape of my head
I remember being bad at maths like all good straight guys are
My failing grades showed I’m not bent
But those who like the same sex
I can’t even figure the logistics
Who’s the man and who’s the woman, how do you make that decision?
How do you avoid the vengeful wrath of the God of your religion?
How do you engage in the sacred act of cell division?
Playing God, yeah, here I go
Australia the brave still likes the status quo
God loves all his children, but you know, there’s a limit
To paraphrase my favourite book, “No homo”
Believe me, I know
You can change
If you just try
You know you want to
My love, my love, my love
Adheres to the norm
If I was gay, I would hope my parents would hate me
Nobody likes it when their kids don’t act straightly
“Man, that’s gay,” I say pretty much daily
When I see effeminate children playing
Our culture’s founded on manly aggression
Yet these sissies want acceptance for ‘em?
Stop calling me a bigot behind the keys of your message board
I already told you that hurts my feelings, but you still ignore it
The gays are clearly the aggressor
Straight people are sick of this endless derision
Gays hating straights is the new racism
The same hate that made that guy nut Tony’s lip in
Human rights for everybody, but you guys are different
Try not to be yourself
When I was at church they taught me who’s going to Hell
That’s why gay partners don’t get to be anointed
God told me Himself not to let the boys in
But political correctness has rendered decent people voiceless
Afraid to speak up about having their marriages stolen
I might not be sane, but that’s not important
What matters is I stay away from gays, made sure I never caught it
You can change
If you just try
You know you want to
My love, my love, my love
Adheres to the norm
We won’t stop till the Yes case withdraws
We’ll keep marching
And not kissing other guys
Committed to the cause
Till the day Safe Schools is prohibited by law
When kids are walking around the hallway thinking they can wear dresses but they’re not girls
I’d rather die than live in a gender-fluid world
A postal survey isn’t going to solve it all
But it’s a damn good place to start
No law is going to change us
Not while I’m in Cabinet anyway
Whatever God you believe in
If you’re gay it’s the wrong one
Strip away the queer
Underneath that’s not real love
About time that we said No
You can change
If you just try
You know you want to
My love, my love, my love
Adheres to the norm
My love, my love, my love
Adheres to the norm
*As leaked to Crikey satirist-at-large Ben Pobjie
2 thoughts on “EXCLUSIVE: Peter Dutton rewrites lyrics to Same Love, asks NRL if he can perform it at grand final”
Can’t possibly be construed as satirical if the object of the gentle rebuke is
A) incapable of understanding that different opinions are possibly equally valid on some subjects
B) possessed of a tin ear when it comes to the analysis of human values
C) a waste of perfectly good oxygen
D) swanning around in the Great Wen at MY expense [ok others have also chipped in…]
To paraphrase another remark: Peter Dutton is an animal that turns perfectly good food into shit!