Australian business eager to import Trump’s war on ordinary taxpayers
Tax cuts for multinationals are just another form of tax avoidance, and it's ordinary taxpayers who are the victims.
Sep 29, 2017
If his repeated efforts to strip healthcare insurance from millions weren’t enough, Donald Trump’s tax reform “plan” — more accurately, a set of vague talking points — should kill off any remaining fantasies of left wingers that he represents some sort of force for economic disruption. The talking points, involving huge tax cuts for US companies and high-income earners and a removal of deductions for low- and middle-income earners, represent more of the relentless hollowing out of the US middle class for the benefit of the super-rich, which has been going on in that country for a generation.
