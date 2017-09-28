Rundle: shameful showbags for the worst plebiscite opinion tripe (this week)
Sep 28, 2017
12 thoughts on “Rundle: shameful showbags for the worst plebiscite opinion tripe (this week)”
In terms of avoiding ‘direct explicit argument’, I suspect that the assessment is that there are big risks in tackling the ‘no’ campaign directly – actually arguing the myriad irrelevant nonsense points about boys-wearing-dresses and radical-gender-ideology-in-schools and religious/speech freedom being under attack – is falling into the trap of accepting and reinforcing the framing from the ‘no’ campaign.
I think strategically it does make sense to ignore all this guff, and for the yes campaign to avoid engaging the no campaign. Having said that the yes campaign could have focused on its own framing (well, they kind of have – the meta ‘let’s get it done’ is an argument, and I imagine there is a section of the wavering/apathetic middle that responds to the whole idea of just getting on with it so we don’t have to talk about it anymore…) rather than just get-out-the-vote.
Agree. Given Safe Schools and similar programs are viewed with a fair bit of suspicion by many, it doesnt make sense to be rebutting the No case arguments with a defence of gender theories etc.
I hear what you are saying, Guy, but some arguments actually “are inherently “invalid”. It all depends upon the argument, of course, and the temptation is how silly one must go in order to demonstrate the folly in the counter suggestion that all arguments must be inherently valid.
Do we need to have a debate about whether domestic violence is permissible? Or, perhaps, making religious observance across the country compulsory? Or, the complete removal of tax obligations once your annual income reaches 1 million buckaroonies? Are those arguments also inherently valid?
I would put all those in the same category as Australians being asked to offer their opinion as to whether some of their fellow citizens should be able to enjoy the same rights as they themselves enjoy. The fact that the results are non-binding just make the whole argument even more invalid, if that is even possible?
Rundle, there will be consequences for revealing Secret Men’s Business with that bit about wantonness of their utes.
What really puzzles me is Toned Abs’ oft-repeated statement that “If you want to stop political correctness, vote no.”
I can’t even begin to parse that. Anyone help out?
John,
The only answer I can come up with is that he really nails simple messages – Stop the boats, etc. His base are not overly complicated.
Yes, but ‘stop the boats’ is easily understood, if wrong-headed and simplistic. But where’s the link between PC (whatever that is) and voting no?
I think it’s actually a very clever line indeed. Lots of people who would be indifferent to SSM nonetheless bristle at the level of self-policing of thought now demanded in daily life in the name of tolerance and inclusion. After all, how many ways can you trip up these days simply for using the wrong word, or an outdated expression, or making a throwaway comment or tasteless joke? We’ve all done it. And, the worst thing is, not only do the domains that require policing always seem to keep growing, but the penalties for transgression seem to be getting ever more serious.
Abbott’s line is suggesting that extending SSM rights to gay people is being done in the name of the very tolerance and inclusion that you’re suffering from. That is, granting them rights is directly linked to you losing yours, i.e. the right to unguarded speech, in ever widening areas. It’s clever because Abbott’s making it about you (someone you love), not them (who you don’t care who they love). And it’s doubly clever because it rings true. The Yes campaign’s line that the only question at issue is marriage equality is patently misleading. Everyone knows that SSM is a threshold issue of massive symbolic importance to the ongoing historical project of extending civil and political rights to combat injustice. You’ve got to give it to him: Abbott’s a natural-born brawler.
‘tolerance and inclusion that you’re suffering from’ How can we suffer from tolerance and inclusion unless we are bigoted and against human rights? Yes, I’ve told a tasteless joke and made crude remarks. But as as I learn more and more about inclusion and tolerance the less I’m inclined to want to insult or deride others. What Abbott represents with this vapid line is a reversion to the values that he holds dear: the monarchy, blind obedience to authority and keeping minorities in their place.
I’m betting that most Australians have moved way beyond that, and see this moronic tag ‘politically correct’ for what it is. An excuse for the Bolts and the Abbotts of the world to attempt to crush rights and freedom. We live in the world where one of the most respected Australians, past Chief Justice Michael Kirby is gay: where shows and films like Priscilla and Black Comedy and The Sapphires and Please Like Me tell black and gay stories. Abbott and his ilk are living in the past. and if I’m wrong, then we’re in deep shit.
Well said, Will. For all his manifold faults, Abbott is no simpleton.
I struggle with the idea the Yes case has to build the argument for change. The only argument of substance is that the existing laws unfairly discriminate against consenting homosexual adults who wish to get married. This is self-evident and is strong enough as it stands. I don’t think the yes campaign would be well advised to try to build secondary arguments or to create ridiculous straw man arguments like the no side has.
I tend to agree to some extent with the thoughts expressed in the comments. Arguing the point on ridiculous points does seem to convey some legitimacy to them.
Having said that, I still would have gone with something like ‘this is just about marriage rights currently refused to section of society, and no it won’t change anything else.’
But it seems to me their strategy of not taking it on head-on is a good one, particularly as Trump and Brexit and every other vote has gone exactly the opposite way that the people have been told to vote (by their intellectual superiors)
That’s the biggest danger in the poll, but not much of a danger really. If their two to one advantage doesn’t translate to a win in the voting, then the issue just carries on to the next election, and tends to make the LNP even more unelectable, which will lead to Labor legislating in the next parliament. Worst case, it comes in 15 months later, but it is likely to destroy the LNP.
The question is, just who are these people who are saying they are still going to vote for the LNP next election. That’s the real kicker. They should have support levels around 15% right now.