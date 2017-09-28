 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Asia-Pacific

Sep 28, 2017

Indonesia on notice: West Papuans still want independence

There is widespread international sympathy for resolving the issue of West Papua, but the hurdles are immense.

Damien Kingsbury —

Damien Kingsbury

Share

In a move that is expected to whip Indonesia’s military into a frenzy and will again start an Indonesian witch-hunt for Australian supporters, a West Papuan petition calling for a vote on independence has been presented to the United Nations’ Decolonization Committee.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment