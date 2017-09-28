Indonesia on notice: West Papuans still want independence
There is widespread international sympathy for resolving the issue of West Papua, but the hurdles are immense.
Sep 28, 2017
There is widespread international sympathy for resolving the issue of West Papua, but the hurdles are immense.
In a move that is expected to whip Indonesia’s military into a frenzy and will again start an Indonesian witch-hunt for Australian supporters, a West Papuan petition calling for a vote on independence has been presented to the United Nations’ Decolonization Committee.
Powered by Taboola