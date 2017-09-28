Razer: easily flattered journos lap up Bret Stephens’ free speech, free market dross
Last Saturday, US journalist Bret Stephens brought his blandishments to local media in a nice American accent. Helen Razer was not impressed.
Sep 28, 2017
Some may be born great. Some may achieve greatness. Certain others can just take a flight to Australia, where the benchmark for “greatness” has long been drastically dropped for touring Britons and Americans. My dad, who would rather quit Shiraz for a full calendar month than ever attend another dinner party where Hot August Night is played all night to uncritical boomers, identifies this national shame as Neil Diamond Syndrome. Here, the merely decent may become virtuosic, so long as they (a) speak the English of that other hemisphere and (b) take care to flatter local press.
One thought on “Razer: easily flattered journos lap up Bret Stephens’ free speech, free market dross”
Again – bravo. Pissing into the wind…but again, somebody has to keep, keep, keep trying. Onya.