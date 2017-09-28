 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Journalism

Sep 28, 2017

Razer: easily flattered journos lap up Bret Stephens’ free speech, free market dross

Last Saturday, US journalist Bret Stephens brought his blandishments to local media in a nice American accent. Helen Razer was not impressed.

Helen Razer — Writer and Broadcaster

Helen Razer

Writer and Broadcaster

Share

Some may be born great. Some may achieve greatness. Certain others can just take a flight to Australia, where the benchmark for “greatness” has long been drastically dropped for touring Britons and Americans. My dad, who would rather quit Shiraz for a full calendar month than ever attend another dinner party where Hot August Night is played all night to uncritical boomers, identifies this national shame as Neil Diamond Syndrome. Here, the merely decent may become virtuosic, so long as they (a) speak the English of that other hemisphere and (b) take care to flatter local press.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Razer: easily flattered journos lap up Bret Stephens’ free speech, free market dross

  1. Jack Robertson

    Again – bravo. Pissing into the wind…but again, somebody has to keep, keep, keep trying. Onya.