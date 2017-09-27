At long last, a treasurer gets a win on revenue. And it’s Scott Morrison.
After nearly a decade of overstated revenue, finally a Treasurer gets to reveal a better-than-expected budget outcome, Bernard Keane and Glenn Dyer write.
Sep 27, 2017
After nearly a decade of overstated revenue, finally a Treasurer gets to reveal a better-than-expected budget outcome, Bernard Keane and Glenn Dyer write.
Congratulations to Treasurer Scott Morrison and Finance Minister Mathias Cormann: they’ve handed in the best budget result 2012-13. Back then — although they were no longer around to announce the final outcome — Wayne Swan and Penny Wong got the deficit down to $18.8 billion. Yesterday, Morrison and Cormann announced the final result for 2016-17: a $33.2 billion deficit, which is a sizeable drop from the $37 billion originally forecast last year. Although, the result is relative, of course; in the government’s first budget in 2014, it forecast that the 2016-17 deficit would be a mere $10 billion.
Powered by Taboola