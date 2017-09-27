Rundle: Trump’s crusade against NFL part of a global unraveling
Evidence that the nation-state is crumbling as an organisational precept for our world abounds: in the Catalonian referendum, the Kurdish election and Trump's war with the AFL.
They’re hiding ballot boxes in Barcelona, and all around, hundreds of them secreted in trusty houses. They’re waiting for the cops to come. The referendum — on whether Catalonia should become an independent state — is due to be held on October 1. It was announced months ago, called by the Catalonia Regional government. Last week, the Spanish courts declared it to be an illegal act. The national police are being sent in to make sure it doesn’t happen. The Catalonian police have been put under the command of the national police. The regional government, and regional activists, are pressing on.
Catalan secession, Kurdish autonomy, America’s fracturing unity. As Guy says, they all fundamentally concern questions around the legitimacy of the state. But at the same time, it just occurred to me, they’re also perhaps even more fundamentally about ethnicity. And here’s the thing: in every case, Israel – the quintessential ethnic state – has been an outspoken supporter of the pro-disruptive, ethno-nationalist side. Not saying Israel’s the cause everywhere, of course. Nor that ethnic autonomy movements are automatically guilty by association with Israeli support. But perhaps Israel is the inspiration and the model (and indirect source of finance?) for many of the more influential elements among these forces, at any rate? In which case, what we might be seeing is less a welcome rebirth of participatory democracy, than an mono-ethnically inspired hijacking/blindsiding of the formally colour-blind modern state.