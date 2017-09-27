Rundle: Trump’s crusade against NFL part of a global unraveling
Evidence that the nation-state is crumbling as an organisational precept for our world abounds: in the Catalonian referendum, the Kurdish election and Trump's war with the AFL.
Sep 27, 2017
They’re hiding ballot boxes in Barcelona, and all around, hundreds of them secreted in trusty houses. They’re waiting for the cops to come. The referendum — on whether Catalonia should become an independent state — is due to be held on October 1. It was announced months ago, called by the Catalonia Regional government. Last week, the Spanish courts declared it to be an illegal act. The national police are being sent in to make sure it doesn’t happen. The Catalonian police have been put under the command of the national police. The regional government, and regional activists, are pressing on.
15 thoughts on “Rundle: Trump’s crusade against NFL part of a global unraveling”
No doubt the democratisation of media has had more profound effects than simply blowing Rupert’s business model apart. As Bernhard said in his article today, a poorly made (self serving) argument can now be quickly eviscerated online by a kind of crowd sourced rebuttal … creating more damage for the propagandist than they could ever have bargained for. My god we may well be heading for real… positive… long lasting change!! But in the shot term it will be rough going trying to get the ruling class to let go.
I put it down to the death of the democratic dream. Democracy was supposed to be the ultimate form of social organisation that would deliver justice and quality of life to all. Around the world, though, democracy is letting the great majority of its constituents down.
Take Australia as an example. With the possible exception of gun control laws, I struggle to think of a single issue on which the current government is aligned with the wishes and views of the majority of the Australian public. From marriage equality, to the republic, climate change, workers’ rights, multinational corporate tax avoidance, privatisation, refugees – the list goes on and on. Instead, we have a government that is in the thrall of narrow sectional interests, and whose only objective is bolstering the power and fortunes of those interests. This betrayal of the Australian public is aided and abetted by that other supposed bulwark of democracy: the so-called ‘free’ press, which is no longer free but held captive by those same sectional interests that own our government.
If democracy has failed, then of what use is the democratic nation-state that was supposed to be the vessel for its delivery?
Just watched Hugh White/Michael Keating re-open the Submarine design/construction debate. Guy’s comment today coincides with the broader picture painted by Hugh/Michael. Prescient or not, Guy’s inclusion of both minutiae and world events are both timely and relevant. Our world is shifting and exploring alternate priorities. Again as Guy so accurately states: “It is the least of these, it is the greatest of these. Something is under way.” To expect the America ‘of today’ to acknowledge, accept and gracefully create space sufficient for an emerging China to fully inherit; may be close to delusion? Australia need prepare . . . .
An Australian leadership focused upon political minutiae, point scoring, leaves and leads to a very uncertain future.