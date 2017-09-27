Rundle: Trump’s crusade against the NFL represents a global unraveling
Evidence that the nation-state is crumbling as an organisational precept for our world abounds: in the Catalonian referendum, the Kurdish election and Trump's war with the AFL.
Sep 27, 2017
They’re hiding ballot boxes in Barcelona, and all around, hundreds of them secreted in trusty houses. They’re waiting for the cops to come. The referendum — on whether Catalonia should become an independent state — is due to be held on October 1. It was announced months ago, called by the Catalonia Regional government. Last week, the Spanish courts declared it to be an illegal act. The national police are being sent in to make sure it doesn’t happen. The Catalonian police have been put under the command of the national police. The regional government, and regional activists, are pressing on.
