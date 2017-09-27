Saudi Arabia gets a PR win for entering the 19th century
Great news that Saudi women will be allowed to drive, right? Pity it's a distraction from the regime's war crimes and massive human rights violations.
The brutal theocratic regime of Saudi Arabia is suddenly everyone’s favourite fundamentalist gang of war criminals after announcing — in a specially coordinated announcement at home and in Washington — that it would be joining the 19th century in allowing women to drive.
Our close Arab ally has been drawing greater and greater attention for its ongoing atrocities in Yemen, its orchestration of a famine and contribution to the outbreak of cholera there, with many urging an end to western arms sales to the regime — though our own Christopher Pyne is still eager to sell defence material to the Saudis. So the announcement is well-timed to distract attention from its onslaught on Yemen, to a much-hyped Saudi plan to modernise its economy.
But some quick facts on the announcement should be noted:
Some things that women can do in fundamentalist Iran that they can’t do in Saudi Arabia:
Pretty sad when our ally makes one of the word’s most misogynist regimes look relatively enlightened.
