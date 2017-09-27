Tips and rumours
Cormann's aboutface on gas ... Latho's rabid fans unchained ... Kennett weighs in ...
Sep 27, 2017
Cormann's aboutface on gas ... Latho's rabid fans unchained ... Kennett weighs in ...
From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours …
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “Tips and rumours”
“Now, the government’s Domestic Gas Security Mechanism (because ’tis now fashionable that protectionism ……”
Lordy lord, it ain’t protectionism to keep what you need before you sell it overseas, it’s called common bloody sense.
I assume if half of us were going hungry you would object to any restrictions on food exports as well, claiming that was also protectionism.
Find some nuance in the labels you append. A departure from insane trade at all costs rhetoric is not ‘protectionism’, it’s just normal, maybe even smart, and certainly anti-ideological! Besides, as we pay more for gas here than what is exported, it also makes sense to sell into the local market.
What doesn’t make sense is that we pay more for our own gas here than processed and shipped gas to Japan. Defend that, econocrats!