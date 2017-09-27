Crikey Worm: could Larissa Waters come back to Canberra?
The government could be laying out the (legal) welcome mat for Larissa Waters back to parliament, and the budget looks better than first thought.
Sep 27, 2017
The government could be laying out the (legal) welcome mat for Larissa Waters back to parliament, and the budget looks better than first thought.
The Attorney-General George Brandis and Solicitor-General Stephen Donaghue have opened a return to federal politics for former Greens’ Senator Larissa Waters, submitting to the High Court that Waters should not be ruled ineligible to sit in parliament. The Commonwealth’s submission to the Court backs other imperiled MPs with the exception of Scott Ludlam and Malcolm Roberts, arguing that a “person who does not know that they are, or ever were, a foreign citizen” should not be ruled out by Section 44 of the constitution.
Powered by Taboola