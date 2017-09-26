IMF confirms inequality harms growth. But would higher taxes fix it?
A new International Monetary Fund paper expands the view of what used to be the temple of international neoliberalism that inequality is growing, and dangerous.
In July, when the Treasurer was arguing the toss with Bill Shorten about whether inequality had worsened in Australia, perhaps the Prime Minister might have flicked to Scott Morrison the International Monetary Fund report he’d received a couple of weeks earlier, when he went to Germany for the G20 meeting. That paper, which was handed to world leaders before the meeting, would have satisfactorily resolved the issue for both sides: it shows that in Australia, inequality as measured by the Gini co-efficient has significantly worsened since 1990, but it improved slightly in the period 2009-13.
