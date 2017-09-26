 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Sep 26, 2017

Glenn Dyer’s TV ratings

Not into the Brownlow, personally. But you lot seem to enjoy it.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Share

Brownlow night — did it end before dawn? Not even watching the Logies can prepare you for the interminable boredom of listing to the names of footballers, clubs and the figures — one, two or three. But of that national figure, 1.038 million people watched in the five metro markets and over 60% of that figure was in Melbourne — 654,000, which once again reminds me, wake me up so I can tell you the old joke about whether anything is alive in Melbourne.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment