Glenn Dyer’s TV ratings
Not into the Brownlow, personally. But you lot seem to enjoy it.
Sep 26, 2017
Brownlow night — did it end before dawn? Not even watching the Logies can prepare you for the interminable boredom of listing to the names of footballers, clubs and the figures — one, two or three. But of that national figure, 1.038 million people watched in the five metro markets and over 60% of that figure was in Melbourne — 654,000, which once again reminds me, wake me up so I can tell you the old joke about whether anything is alive in Melbourne.
