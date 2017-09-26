Why FM radio will be the ugly duckling of media takeover frenzy
Once the government's reforms go through, the true fight for control will be over the "cockroach of traditional media", media analyst Bob Peters says.
Sep 26, 2017
For all the talk about Channel Ten takeovers and Seven West mergers, the true fight for control will be over FM radio once the government’s media reforms go through.
