Everyone is listening to Shorten but we can’t hear him

On Turnbull’s ‘hollow’ leadership

Les Heimann writes:

Entirely appropriate to point out that “no one is listening to Turnbull”. However this is not the case with Shorten.

It is my firm belief that our current PM has shown himself to be –just what he is – hollow. Since taking over from Tony Abbott he has demonstrated a spectacular penchant for backtracking on what he was thought to stand for. He is not the least inclined to take on the extremist elements in his party, quite the opposite – he appeases them at every turn. To add to this mighty blow of disappointment meted out to those who believed he was almost messianic he has turned to blame. Every speech is a blame game somewhere – always everything is the fault of Labor.

This blame stuff just doesn’t wash, overused and torn to shreds such that no peg will hold it on the line.

When it comes to Bill Shorten, the man who wants to be heard, people desperately want to listen. However, he suffers too soft a voice! We can’t hear what he says – it’s too quiet and bland.

Punters don’t want an Abbott type in an Opposition leader, although there needs to be some of that. Maybe it is that he hasn’t shrugged off the chains of Brutus.

Shorten would resonate if he provided the public with chapter and verse of his role in the Rudd/ Gillard events. Fresh from this hangover he then needs to put his case to the public in the way he is. Not that painful low accusatory tone he uses. Maybe then he will be listened to.

It was said of another Labor leader he was too nice a bloke to win an election – and he never did.

I think we would very much appreciate a genuine nice person these days.

On similarity between UK and NZ elections

Joe Boswell writes:

It’s illogical for Rebekah Holt to blame the wonders of MMP voting for the current political uncertainty in New Zealand. The whole election and its outcome is remarkably similar to the 2017 UK election under its first-past-the-post system. In both countries:

The incumbent party was miles ahead in the polls before the election was called.

The Labour opposition was initially written off as hopeless, perhaps facing obliteration.

During the campaign a spectacular surge of support for Labour briefly made its victory seem possible.

At the end of the campaign Labour’s support fell and the incumbent party’s support recovered somewhat.

The result left the incumbent party with the most seats but short of a majority.

Labour finished well behind the incumbent party, yet a lot better than initially predicted

If there are weeks of negotiation to form a coalition in NZ that will be another similarity. Perhaps Winston Peters will also gouge the incumbents for the equivalent of billion quid, the going rate set by Arlene Foster of the DUP in the UK.

On how Nationals need more decent chaps

Jock Webb writes:

I remember Rod Bruem as the local newsreader. He was a pretty decent sort of bloke if I recall correctly. We had a pretty decent chap as our Nationals federal representative for one term. They still hold the seat, but he resigned after his 3 years. The NSW Nationals is no place for a “decent chap” it seems. Their treatment of Adrian Piccoli proves the point. Doing a good job is not important, being a good man is not important. Helping steal water and destroy the environment apparently is. I cannot understand how these clowns holds office as they do not represent the majority of their constituency in any way that I can see.

On Malcolm Roberts’ email saga

James Burke writes:

“Malcolm-Ieuan: Roberts.” is mistaken about the .ukSydney domain existing. Maybe he tried to send an email to .uk but accidentally added “Sydney”? And doesn’t remember the circumstances, and has come to believe the .ukSydney address was what he intended to type? For years “Roberts.” has mixed up his punctuation, to avoid being inadvertently enslaved by the Commonwealth of Australia. He might have mangled the address instinctively, or thought it wouldn’t matter since “they” would find the message anyway.

PS: Mal – I know your secret but I won’t tell. I’ve also taken preventative measures to stop them monitoring my brainwaves. Agent YANKOVIC holds the key.