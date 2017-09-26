Crikey Worm: gas debate heats up
The PM talks tough to gas companies, and why the US President is targeting footballers.
Sep 26, 2017
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is again asking Australia’s three major gas producers to release more of their product onto the domestic market, calling the heads of Santos, Origin, and Shell after a new forecast warned future shortages would be three times worse than previously expected. Manufacturers say the shortages could have a devastating impact, with Australian Advanced Manufacturers Council chief executive Mark Goodsell describing the state of the energy market as a “black comedy”.
