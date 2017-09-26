 Menu lock
Crikey Worm: gas debate heats up

The PM talks tough to gas companies, and why the US President is targeting footballers.

Max Chalmers —

Max Chalmers

GAS CRISIS SET TO BLOW

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is again asking Australia’s three major gas producers to release more of their product onto the domestic market, calling the heads of Santos, Origin, and Shell after a new forecast warned future shortages would be three times worse than previously expected. Manufacturers say the shortages could have a devastating impact, with Australian Advanced Manufacturers Council chief executive Mark Goodsell describing the state of the energy market as a “black comedy”.

