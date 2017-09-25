Which jobs have the best wage growth?
If you want a pay rise, probably best to avoid mining and construction for the moment, and probably not go to Western Australia either. Instead, look for a job in the power industry.
Sep 25, 2017
If you want a pay rise, probably best to avoid mining and construction for the moment, and probably not go to Western Australia either. Instead, look for a job in the power industry.
In an economy as varied as Australia’s, different sectors experience different demand for labour and, thus, different wage pressures. Amid ongoing wage stagnation, there’s talk of much-anticipated and welcome wages pressure building up in Sydney. But which sectors are most likely to get wage rises? With the overseas experience casting doubt on the traditional link between falling unemployment and wages growth, it’s hard to predict, but we can look at recent wages growth data across industries, states and territories to see where wages have been growing.
Powered by Taboola