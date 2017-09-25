 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Comments & corrections

Sep 25, 2017

Rod Bruem is an impressive candidate who deserved better

Crikey readers on Tony Abbott and the treatment of Rod Bruem

Share

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Rod Bruem is an impressive candidate who deserved better

  1. zut alors

    Laurie Patton, a brilliant comment.

    How fascinating the headbutt post-mortem would be had the perpetrator been wearing a ‘no’ badge.