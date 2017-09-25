Rod Bruem is an impressive candidate who deserved better
Crikey readers on Tony Abbott and the treatment of Rod Bruem
Sep 25, 2017
Martin Gordon writes: Re. “Gay Nationals candidate pilloried for his sexuality at pre-selection meeting” (Friday)
Laurie Patton, a brilliant comment.
How fascinating the headbutt post-mortem would be had the perpetrator been wearing a ‘no’ badge.