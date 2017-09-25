Put out your lumps of coal for departing Minerals Council boss
It didn't take long after BHP mentioned it was unhappy with the coal-obsessed direction of the Minerals Council for the council CEO to depart.
In one of the more improbable moments of our peculiar economic times, it turns out you can be too pro-minerals for the Minerals Council of Australia. The head of the MCA, Brendan Pearson, has moved on after the council’s biggest member, BHP, very publicly distanced itself from Pearson’s relentless support for coal.
BHP is currently embarked on a big campaign to repair a corporate image badly soiled by constant tax avoidance, a dam disaster that killed 17 people in Brazil, bribery allegations and the trashing of $10 billion in shareholder wealth through dud investments. As part of this, last week BHP backed a Clean Energy Target and cleared its throat about continuing membership of the MCA. Within days, Pearson was gone. Easy decision, really — which would you prefer to lose, a CEO or your biggest member?
But what might be lost in the focus on BHP is that the Minerals Council has become increasingly embarrassing as a lobby group. Just this year alone, the council has:
Don’t be too upset for Pearson, though. Non-senator for coal Matt Canavan has called for the boys from the black stuff to look after their man — echoing Tony Abbott’s demand before the last election that the mining industry find a job for Ian Macfarlane, which they duly did. As the Good Book suggests, we expect Pearson will be welcomed into the lobbyist afterlife by his coal masters with, “Well done, good and faithful servant!”
