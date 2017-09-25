Fake news and hate speech are spoiling online advertising
Journalism may have taken a hit in the "fake news" era, but digital advertisers are the ones who are really feeling the pinch, writes Christopher Warren.
Sep 25, 2017
Journalism may have taken a hit in the "fake news" era, but digital advertisers are the ones who are really feeling the pinch, writes Christopher Warren.
If you follow stories about the internet, right now it’s all bots and fake news and dark posts and Russian hackers. But the real story hiding underneath is that digital advertising is being disrupted. It’s flatlining and cannot sustain journalism.
Powered by Taboola
2 thoughts on “Fake news and hate speech are spoiling online advertising”
It is a huge problem I agree. We must all try our very best to modify our online activities so that those poor starving advertising execs can keep their jobs. I mean, it is an essential service after all. Seriously, who the f**k cares about the most poisonous and pernicious industry known to man? Only you I would suggest. I’m with Bill Hicks on this one.
“But the real story hiding underneath is that digital advertising is being disrupted. It’s flatlining and cannot sustain journalism.”
Interesting. I have always wondered about it. I mean, I’m not your average anything, but I have clicked on maybe half a dozen ads on the internet in the last 5 years.
The good news, as I read it Mr Larcom, is that this has to undermine the very revenues of facebook, google and the like, doesn’t it. Isn’t their revenue model based on click-through advertising? If so, with luck, we will see the beginning of the end of the purveyors of evil as a business model.
Imagine if Google had to be bought out as a public service, and facebook ceased to exist. I’d bet the world would be a happier place.