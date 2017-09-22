Workers’ share of the pudding at an all-time low
What is transpiring now is quite bizarre: a sudden and apparently sustained collapse in workers’ share of wealth.
Sep 22, 2017
Australia is experiencing, right now, a rare seismic upheaval in the distribution of wealth and income.
2 thoughts on “Workers’ share of the pudding at an all-time low”
We know it Alan . . . we know it!
The Australian ethos, values, were built upon our earliest of struggles to survive, prosper in a new land . . . and despite best efforts of Squatters and their political friends we achieved as a nation, some success. Today, the struggle for a fair days work for a fair days pay threatens to extend far beyond economics or a living wage. Our current, future struggle is for who we are, or might be as Australians. Our beliefs, opportunities and capabilities are at stake. The opponent is ideology, power, lack of transparency and accountability. And we are increasingly angered by the calibre of existing leadership; their lack of vision, and a preparedness to act on behalf of our children and future generations.
If we are to fight . . . for our nation and a fair and equitable future; we would do well on an empty, rather than a full stomach.
Couple this with the divergence between productivity and wages growth, it’s just further evidence that we have entered a strange new land.
Expect years of economic commentary from the experts, and following that the realisation that the economic experts were wrong again. Sorry guys, this is not just technological change, it is systemic power movement to the corporate world, which was always the aim and end game of neoliberalism. I can just feel that trickle coming now, hhmmm, smells a bit like piss.