Why the obsession over the AFL’s stance on marriage equality, when other sports have already said Yes?
Just about every sporting code in Australia has endorsed the Yes vote for marriage equality, so why is the AFL copping all the flak?
Sep 22, 2017
Just about every sporting code in Australia has endorsed the Yes vote for marriage equality, so why is the AFL copping all the flak?
If you were to read today’s headlines, the AFL has gone out on a limb to be the only sporting organisation to promote a Yes vote in the marriage equality postal survey.
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “Why the obsession over the AFL’s stance on marriage equality, when other sports have already said Yes?”
“sport and politics shouldn’t mix”, lot’s of apartheid-era South African sportspeople agreed. Thankfully nobody listened, and nobody is listening to ML either.