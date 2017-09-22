NSW Nationals remind us what they stand for
The creaking Nationals are in damage control after a homophobic slur dominates preselections
Sep 22, 2017
The creaking Nationals are in damage control after a homophobic slur dominates preselections
When Rod Bruem and his partner Phill Terry opted for a “tree change” in 2014, moving to the beautiful, sweeping river flats just outside the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, politics was never far from the front of Bruem’s mind. After the homophobic smear and innuendo he and Terry suffered at the hands of a few locals at a September 16 National Party preselection, it’s likely to remain there.
