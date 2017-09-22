Meet the Rohingya of western Sydney, remote witnesses to Myanmar’s horrific pogrom
Since violence against their friends and family in Myanmar erupted in late August, Lakemba's Rohingya community has convulsed as loved ones disappear.
Sep 22, 2017
In the paved backyard beyond a dishevelled house on Haldon Street, young and middle-aged men are arriving one by one. Traversing a concrete path that skirts the property’s boundary they cross the courtyard and arrive at a tiny, cubby-house-like shed. Inside the makeshift office, where there is barely enough room for the dozen people gathered, tales of mass killings are being gathered and annotated.
