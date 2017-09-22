Senator (soon to be Mr) Malcolm Roberts perfectly represents One Nation
The debacle of Malcolm Roberts' appearance before the High Court yesterday summed up the political cancer that is One Nation.
Sep 22, 2017
With what is very likely to be the ex-senator Malcolm Roberts in a few weeks, One Nation will yet again confirm that its biggest enemy is its own stupidity and bitter internal fights.
39 thoughts on “Senator (soon to be Mr) Malcolm Roberts perfectly represents One Nation”
Roberts on his stupid way out almost for sure! Terrific! Next project is to boot the God like (in his own lunchbox) Dutton out of parliament at the next election!
But it’s my understanding that, as Roberts has now rescinded Brit citizenship, he will, in certain circumstances, be eligible to sit in the Senate. If there is no ballot recount from the 2016 election & One Nation nominates Roberts as the replacement for a casual vacancy, he can again be a senator….but only if the Qld government agrees. Big proviso. I hope I have misinterpreted the legislation.