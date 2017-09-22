Senator (soon to be Mr) Malcolm Roberts perfectly represents One Nation
The debacle of Malcolm Roberts' appearance before the High Court yesterday summed up the political cancer that is One Nation.
With what is very likely to be the ex-senator Malcolm Roberts in a few weeks, One Nation will yet again confirm that its biggest enemy is its own stupidity and bitter internal fights.
25 thoughts on “Senator (soon to be Mr) Malcolm Roberts perfectly represents One Nation”
As for the empirical evidence the self professed Australian was not, he was British and given he knew that all along, tried so hard to hide that fact, he is a fraud. What happens to the generous salary, does that have to be repaid?
“every morn brought forth a noble chance, and every chance brought forth a noble knight”. Vale Malcolm, noble knight of the British Empire, Truth-Teller, Humdinger, kneecapped by the icepick wielding Trotskyite capitalist running dogs. Who will save us now?