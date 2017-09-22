Senator (soon to be Mr) Malcolm Roberts perfectly represents One Nation
The debacle of Malcolm Roberts' appearance before the High Court yesterday summed up the political cancer that is One Nation.
Sep 22, 2017
With what is very likely to be the ex-senator Malcolm Roberts in a few weeks, One Nation will yet again confirm that its biggest enemy is its own stupidity and bitter internal fights.
