Glenn Dyer’s TV Rating
The Bachelorette is to The Bachelor as the Mathildas are to the Socceroos; the greatly superior female counterpart.
Sep 22, 2017
Sam, we have stopped listening to your rants and ravings. Viewers want something more these days. They are not watching listening (and watching), and the home AFL market — Melbourne — has gone right off you, the Footy Show and Eddie McGuire. They continue to abandon you and the rest of your Footy Show in favour of the gentler, funnier Front Bar on Seven. There was more free publicity this morning for yet another outburst from Newman on the program last night — this time bagging the AFL for supporting the Yes case in the postal survey. It’s out of whack with the reality of what is happening in the TV audience, especially in Melbourne. For whatever reason (clickbait?) News Corp websites gave Newman’s rant a lot of air this morning. Eddie McGuire gave as good as Newman last night, but the video clips are all of Newman’s ranting.
