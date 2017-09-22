Gay Nationals candidate pilloried for his sexuality at preselection meeting
The creaking Nationals are in damage control after a homophobic slur dominates preselections.
Sep 22, 2017
When Rod Bruem and his partner Phil Terry opted for a “tree change” in 2014, moving to the beautiful, sweeping river flats just outside the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, politics was never far from the front of Bruem’s mind. After the homophobic smear and innuendo he and Terry suffered at the hands of a few locals at a September 16 National Party preselection, it’s likely to remain there.
One thought on “Gay Nationals candidate pilloried for his sexuality at preselection meeting”
Rod Bruem was a newsreader on my local TV. I would have thought working for Andren and living in the Nats heartland he would have had a better idea of the scum that dwell within it. Once again the crookedness of government in NSW is highlighted.