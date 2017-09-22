 Menu lock
Sections Menu

News

Sep 22, 2017

Crikey Worm: Tony Abbott headbutted as respectful debate rolls on

Tony Abbott cops a blow, Malcolm Roberts goes to court, and interest likely to remain low. 

Max Chalmers —

Max Chalmers

Share

MARRIAGE SURVEY A REAL HEADACHE

As the campaign around the government’s marriage survey reaches its crescendo, the “respectful” debate has turned to the large organisations backing a Yes vote. The AFL is holding firm after being criticised for promoting a Yes vote by intellectual heavyweights, including Footy Show host Sam Newman, who described the organisation as “sycophantic political whores”. A “fired up” Eddie McGuire hit back, defending the league.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment