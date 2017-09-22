Crikey Worm: Tony Abbott headbutted as respectful debate rolls on
Tony Abbott cops a blow, Malcolm Roberts goes to court, and interest likely to remain low.
Sep 22, 2017
As the campaign around the government’s marriage survey reaches its crescendo, the “respectful” debate has turned to the large organisations backing a Yes vote. The AFL is holding firm after being criticised for promoting a Yes vote by intellectual heavyweights, including Footy Show host Sam Newman, who described the organisation as “sycophantic political whores”. A “fired up” Eddie McGuire hit back, defending the league.
