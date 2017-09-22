Clickbait is as easy as ABC
The ABC is revealing its values to be eerily similar to any commercial media fighting the eternal battle for ratings.
Sep 22, 2017
Over the past few months, the ABC has published Game of Thrones recaps, a guide to adult acne, run on-air promo ads for news stories and given grants to a very clickable range of projects under its new content fund. The public broadcaster is looking increasingly like its commercial competitors, and journalists feel like there’s a top-down push for higher-rating news stories, both online and in TV news programming.
One thought on “Clickbait is as easy as ABC”
News and current affair audiences are falling away because . . . Murdoch Media talking heads have infiltrated ABC ‘opinion’ programmes. ABC has a rampant cancer within.