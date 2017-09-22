 Menu lock
Sep 22, 2017

Clickbait is as easy as ABC

The ABC is revealing its values to be eerily similar to any commercial media fighting the eternal battle for ratings.

Emily Watkins and Glenn Dyer

Over the past few months, the ABC has published Game of Thrones recaps, a guide to adult acne, run on-air promo ads for news stories and given grants to a very clickable range of projects under its new content fund. The public broadcaster is looking increasingly like its commercial competitors, and journalists feel like there’s a top-down push for higher-rating news stories, both online and in TV news programming.

1 comments

One thought on “Clickbait is as easy as ABC

  1. graybul

    News and current affair audiences are falling away because . . . Murdoch Media talking heads have infiltrated ABC ‘opinion’ programmes. ABC has a rampant cancer within.