When did Mark Latham become so … Mark Latham?
What happened? How did a man who was a breath away from the highest office in the land become political poison? Come with us as we chart the fall and fall of Australia's biggest dodged bullet.
Sep 21, 2017
What happened? How did a man who was a breath away from the highest office in the land become political poison? Come with us as we chart the fall and fall of Australia's biggest dodged bullet.
This is one of the defining features of the lunar Right’s methodology. When their claims are exposed as empty, when the evidence doesn’t materialise, they fall back on an all-purpose excuse: cover-up, cover-up, cover-up… make no mistake: [Andrew] Bolt is Australia’s answer to Donald Trump — a devastating commentary on the moral and intellectual decline of conservatism in this country.
Powered by Taboola