Has the Rebel Wilson case squeezed gossip mags out of a business model?
Rebel Wilson's defamation payout has commentators predicting the end of gossip, but paparazzi who supply their pictures reckon the mags will be fine.
Sep 21, 2017
Rebel Wilson's defamation payout has commentators predicting the end of gossip, but paparazzi who supply their pictures reckon the mags will be fine.
Rebel Wilson’s extraordinary defamation payout handed down last week prompted opining from media lawyers, academics and observers about what the decision would mean for gossip magazines. The weekly women’s mags, which trade on gossip from “friends” of their subjects and wild speculation based on paparazzi pictures, would be thinking twice about what they publish, the Australian Financial Review reported. The Guardian had experts predicting an “immediate impact” on how the gossip mags operate.
Powered by Taboola