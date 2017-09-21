Razer: why are right-wing snowflakes like Bolt so mad over this sacked kids’ entertainer?
After all, the workplace conditions that made her instant sacking possible have been championed by people like John Howard, Miranda Devine, Andrew Bolt, etc, for years.
3 thoughts on “Razer: why are right-wing snowflakes like Bolt so mad over this sacked kids’ entertainer?”
Spot on Helen. Another good yarn.
As you so eloquently state the RW need to understand that the “market” that they so covet and love has made a decision in the case of Madeline.
And therefore we should accept that and move on.
Acceptance is one option.
Or, you know, we could rise up with Comrade Bolt and seize the means and change the mode.
A lousy act. Just as the action of the so called Christian minister who refused marriage is a lousy act. That is the trouble with this. It gives too much licence to scum of both camps and Howard fits that description.