Sep 21, 2017

Razer: why are right-wing snowflakes like Bolt so mad over this sacked kids’ entertainer?

After all, the workplace conditions that made her instant sacking possible have been championed by people like John Howard, Miranda Devine, Andrew Bolt, etc, for years.

Helen Razer — Writer and Broadcaster

Helen Razer

Writer and Broadcaster

The non-binding mail survey a nation should never have endured has given rise in recent weeks to “argument” that should never have been made. Ugh. There’s the argument implicitly made by News Corp that former prime minister John Howard retains his value as an expert speaker on topics other than the Biggles series of adventure books. There are cruder, more explicit arguments made from within that same empire that no decent person should repeat.

3 comments

3 thoughts on “Razer: why are right-wing snowflakes like Bolt so mad over this sacked kids’ entertainer?

  1. Limited Through Mixed

    Spot on Helen. Another good yarn.
    As you so eloquently state the RW need to understand that the “market” that they so covet and love has made a decision in the case of Madeline.
    And therefore we should accept that and move on.

    1. Helen Razer

      Acceptance is one option.
      Or, you know, we could rise up with Comrade Bolt and seize the means and change the mode.

  2. old greybearded one

    A lousy act. Just as the action of the so called Christian minister who refused marriage is a lousy act. That is the trouble with this. It gives too much licence to scum of both camps and Howard fits that description.