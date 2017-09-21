How much debt is too much for Kerry Stokes?
Interestingly, Kerry Stokes is not putting his hand in his own pocket to support yesterday's Coates Hire deal, write Glenn Dyer and Stephen Mayne.
Sep 21, 2017
Interestingly, Kerry Stokes is not putting his hand in his own pocket to support yesterday's Coates Hire deal, write Glenn Dyer and Stephen Mayne.
Kerry Stokes’ appetite for using both debt and other people’s money was on full display yesterday when he went on a debt-funded binge buying control of Coates Hire and then did a sudden about face with a rapid-fire $400 million capital raising.
Powered by Taboola