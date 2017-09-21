Rundle: Fed Square’s censorship of Adani protesters is bad news for Vic Labor
The management of Federation Square's decision to censor a political rally held by the "Stop Adani" movement will hurt Labor in Victoria.
Sep 21, 2017
The management of Federation Square's decision to censor a political rally held by the "Stop Adani" movement will hurt Labor in Victoria.
Federation Square in Melbourne was sparkling new, 20 years ago; its deconstructive crap-clad style has dated so badly that it may now require a heritage listing. City Square — a genuine public space — was destroyed by the Kennett government, and Fed Square put up instead, a warren of restaurants, bars and cafes. The political intent was obvious: to deprive Melburnians of a central place to hold large political and social movement rallies.
Powered by Taboola