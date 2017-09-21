Crikey Worm: Energy debate in a 'very bad place'

Good morning, early birds. Tony Abbott caught out on gas exports, refugee deal begins, and euthanasia laws hit the Victorian parliament. It’s the news you need to know, by Max Chalmers.

ENERGY DEBATE TURNS TO GAS

Pressure is mounting on the federal government to “pull the trigger” on gas export controls. With Malcolm Turnbull ramping-up his campaign on energy, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has warned that sending Australian gas offshore is increasing electricity prices and putting local manufacturing jobs at risk.

In an address to the National Press Club, ACCC chief Rod Sims characterised the situation in dire terms. “Those who criticise consideration of the gas security mechanism need to understand all the options available right now,” he said. “There are not many. This is a very, very bad place to be.” Sims added that it would be worth looking at the current bidding rules, which assume more competition than actually exists.

The call comes at an awkward moment for campaigning backbencher Tony Abbott. “Senior colleagues” have told the Australian Financial Review‘s Phillip Coorey that Abbott’s energy price campaign is hypocritical, saying he opposed dumping the Renewable Energy Target when he was prime minister and that he also rejected gas export controls.

US ACCEPTS REFUGEES

Malcolm Turnbull has confirmed the United States has accepted 54 refugees from Manus Island and Nauru, the first to be chosen for resettlement as part of a deal originally struck with the administration of Barack Obama. The deal was famously lambasted by President Donald Trump in a phone call with Turnbull that was leaked to the Washington Post.

With a small number of refugees expected to relocate within weeks, Fairfax reports that a range of sources — including United Nations figures — are confident the US will resettle all of the 1,250 refugees it initially agreed to.

That will be a slow process, however, and the fate of the remaining refugees waiting for resettlement on the two Pacific islands is still anyone’s guess. After a court order, the detention centre on Manus Island is due to close October 31.

END OF LIFE DEBATE BEGINS

Victoria’s Labor government has introduced a bill that would legalise and regulate assisted dying, kicking off a final debate about the ethics and risks associated with such regimes. The bill proposes allowing people of sound mind who are expected to die within 12 months to access life-ending drugs, while threatening severe penalties for doctors who act “improperly” in the process.

The Age has revealed the scheme would allow access to a cocktail of currently approved drugs, to be purchased in powder form and mixed with a liquid.

READ ALL ABOUT IT

Mexico death toll rises as volunteers help frantic search for quake survivors

Iranian president Rouhani condemns ‘ignorant, absurd, hateful’ Trump speech

Home GP services using ‘unqualified’ doctors

Defence bans on Chinese drones

Family Court considers its transgender role

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Brisbane: Hearing for One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts over citizenship status.

Brisbane: Federal Transport Minister Darren Chester speaks at the Rural Press Club.

Canberra: Directions hearing for six people who glued their hands to to Parliament House rails protesting the treatment of refugees.

Sydney: The 25th annual Ernie Awards for sexist remarks will be held in NSW Parliament House.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Reality check for Abbott: no silver bullet in a war on renewables — Paul Kelly (The Australian $): “Abbott in essence wants to recast the contest along exclusive lines as the Coalition’s belief in coal versus Labor’s faith in renewables. The conservative populists love the notion but it is a losing position at an election.”

Death Spiral: why electricity prices are set to climb ever higher — Peter Martin (Sydney Morning Herald $): “Competition and Consumer Commission chief Rod Sims told the Press Club on Wednesday that network charges were by far the biggest driver of electricity price increases, accounting for 41 per cent. Retail margins account for 24 per cent, generation 19 per cent, and green schemes 16 per cent. Yet it’s the green schemes about which our leaders most often speak.”

CRIKEY QUICKIE: THE BEST OF YESTERDAY

Tony Abbott is completely out of touch on renewable energy and here’s why — Paula Matthewson: “These voters reside in the 1.7 million households with rooftop solar. To them, renewable energy means economic freedom — from the electricity bills that break the budget, and from the energy companies who gouge their customers. When Tony Abbott rails against renewables for causing blackouts or high power bills, these voters compare their reality with his rhetoric. And they know he’s talking through his hat.”

One Nation uncovers the squillion-dollar bank conspiracy — Bernard Keane: “This appeared to have less to do with lending to primary producers and more to do with Roberts’ similar obsessions with what he (wrongly) calls “privately owned central banks“, which he believes create money out of “thin air” as part of the global climate change conspiracy run by banking families like the Rothschilds.”

Does that No-voting kids’ entertainer have an unfair dismissal case? — Charlie Lewis: “Madeline could argue, as an ongoing worker, who could be directed to work at certain places at certain times that was actually legally an employee and that her engagement was a sham contracting arrangement — which could lead to a headache for Capital Kids Parties, given her owner has made it publicly explicit that Madeline’s stance on marriage quality that lead to her being “let go”.”

