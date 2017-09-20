Rundle: schoolyard reactionaries cheapen free speech
More tired attacks on universities and cheap tit-for-tat undermine the integrity of free speech in Australia.
Sep 20, 2017
Liberals against liberalism update: in the same week that the Turnbull government destroyed any chance of amending 18C/18D — by drafting and passing shonky “vilification” legislation related to the plebiscite, that simply confirmed that all major parties now treat speech as an implicitly violent act, i.e. not as speech at all — another minister has confirmed that the Liberal Party is getting out of the business of liberalism altogether.
