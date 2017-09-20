Matthewson: Tony Abbott is completely out of touch on renewable energy and here’s why
Shooting for Turnbull on energy policy, Abbott and Credlin's latest misfire only alienates them further from their own voters.
Sep 20, 2017
Shooting for Turnbull on energy policy, Abbott and Credlin's latest misfire only alienates them further from their own voters.
For two people who claim to be in touch with “the base”, it’s astounding how out of touch Tony Abbott and Peta Credlin are. In their blind determination to blast Malcolm Turnbull from the prime ministership using whatever issue or policy best does the job, the two have missed the fatal flaw in the latest stanza of their Kill Malcolm campaign, which involves the demonisation of renewable energy.
Powered by Taboola
42 thoughts on “Matthewson: Tony Abbott is completely out of touch on renewable energy and here’s why”
Do I believe that wind and solar are below threshold for a whole week in a year? Well yes, in fact it is much worse than that. Cold, still nights are routine, and a week of cold, still days is to be expected.
That is the backup storage, to be kept in reserve after day-to-day intermittent storage has run down. The capacity factor for wind generation is about 30%, so a community isolated from fossil backup would need to have more than 1/0.3~3 times as much wind generating capacity as average electricity consumption. Consumption would be drawn most of the time directly from storage, which would be refilled intermittently by the bull-roarers on the skyline.
(How many days could Tumut 3 output 1800 MW? That is a unit of power, not storage)
The storage capacity of the dam for Tumut 3 is around 376GWh, which is about 8.5 days at full output.
For much of Australia peak demand is late afternoon in summer time. That is, when solar power potential is at its greatest.
Cold still nights may be common where you are, but is unlikely to be the same way from the south of Tasmania to the north of Queensland, the west of South Australia and the east of New South Wales for days on end.
Storage for 8.5 days of continuous full power generation would be very impressive! The next biggest pumped storage in Australia is Splityard Creek dam, which has sufficient capacity for 10 hours of continuous power generation at Wivenhoe Power Station below it. According to Wikipedia, Wivenhoe is used in 20% of peak hours, reducing peak pricing.
The lake above Tumut 3 (Talbingo Reservoir) has 32 times the volume and has twice the hydraulic head (150m).
The amount of storage depends on how big the reservoirs you want to make and how much head you can have.
And no sun whatsoever?