Matthewson: Tony Abbott is completely out of touch on renewable energy and here's why
Shooting for Turnbull on energy policy, Abbott and Credlin's latest misfire only alienates them further from their own voters.
Sep 20, 2017
For two people who claim to be in touch with “the base”, it’s astounding how out of touch Tony Abbott and Peta Credlin are. In their blind determination to blast Malcolm Turnbull from the prime ministership using whatever issue or policy best does the job, the two have missed the fatal flaw in the latest stanza of their Kill Malcolm campaign, which involves the demonisation of renewable energy.
19 thoughts on “Matthewson: Tony Abbott is completely out of touch on renewable energy and here’s why”
I bet Bill Shorten doesn’t want Abbott to leave Parliament. The more Abbott pontificates about renewables, SSM and any other subject, the more folk will vote against the LNP. And Turnbull shouldn’t take comfort either, he carries the blame for completely stuffing up the NBN by opting for Fibre to the Node, that is crippling performance, with some assistance from Telcos who want to charge astronomical amounts for bandwidth. Both must go and the sooner the better.
Proper socialist policy should be providing noncarbon power into the public power lines for all to use, not decorating the roofs of the rich. There is a global emergency developing and we should be amassing our resources to exterminate all use of carbon.
Instead we are having a giggle that the rich have been persuaded to accept another bribe from the public purse.