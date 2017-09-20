 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Environment

Sep 20, 2017

Share

For two people who claim to be in touch with “the base”, it’s astounding how out of touch Tony Abbott and Peta Credlin are. In their blind determination to blast Malcolm Turnbull from the prime ministership using whatever issue or policy best does the job, the two have missed the fatal flaw in the latest stanza of their Kill Malcolm campaign, which involves the demonisation of renewable energy.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment